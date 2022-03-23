ADVERTISEMENT

Wordle #277 for 23 March: Check Hints, Clues, and Answer

Here are some hints and clues for Wordle word of the day.

Wordle, the Internet's favourite word puzzle game, is back with a new word for Wednesday, 23 march 2022. However, word for the day looks like a tricky one to guess.

However, here we have curated some hints and clues which might help you to guess the Wordle word of the day correctly.

Before moving on to the word, however, here's a brief description of the game for the new players.

The New York Times-owned Wordle is a word puzzle game in which you get six attempts to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, the colour of letter boxes change to show if the player has guessed the correct word or not.

Players successful in guessing the correct word within the given six attempts are awarded a Wordle score.

Wordle #277: Hints and Clue for 23 March

  • Wordle word of the day begins with the letter 'P'

  • It ends with the letter 'E'

  • It consist of two vowels

While guessing the word, players must keep in mind that Wordle of the day is a verb.

Wordle #277 Answer for 23 March

If you are still finding it difficult to guess the Wordle word of the day, don't worry, here's the solution for you. Wordle word for 23 March is 'PURGE' to remove or get rid of someone.

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Wordle hints and clues.

