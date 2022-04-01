Wordle 286 Answer for 1 April 2022: Here Are the Hints and Solution

Find out Wordle 286 answer for 1 April 2022.
A new day means solving a brand new Wordle word of the day. Wordle word game has attracted the attention of millions of players across the world.
Wordle 286 answer for Friday, 1 April 2022 is not an easy one. Most of us are not acquainted with the term as we do not use it regularly.
To solve today's puzzle, we have certain hints and clues that can help to guess Wordle 286 word of the day.
The answer for Wordle 286 hails from Middle Dutch or Middle Low German. It also has several meanings.
To help the players guess the five-letter word, here are a few hints and clues that might help.
Wordle 286 has two vowels.
The first letter of Wordle 286 is a consonant.
The answer for 1 April 2022 is a noun.
The word starts with the letter S.
The word ends with the letter T.
One of the meanings of this word is projecting the nose and mouth of an animal - Bonus Hint.
We hope that the hints were helpful enough for the players to guess the Wordle 286 word of the day within the six chances.
Congratulations to the players who were able to guess the answer for Wordle 286. It was a tough one but you guys have given your best efforts to find the solution.
The ones who want to play the game on their own are requested to not read further as it is time for us to reveal the answer for Wordle 286 word of the day.
We hope to help the players solve Wordle word of the day every day by stating the hints and clues.
