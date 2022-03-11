ADVERTISEMENT

Wordle #265: Check Hints, Clues, and Solution for 11 March 2022

Here are some hints and clues that may help players guess the word easily.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Wordle #265 for 11 March 2022.</p></div>
i

Wordle is back again with another word on Friday, 11 March. This one could be a little tricky to guess for some players.

After a comparatively easy word the previous day, on 10 March, Wordle has decided to put the players in a tough spot by giving them a rather difficult word.

Wordle #265 word of the day is something that we often hear of and use, but guessing it may not be an easy task.

Wordle offers the players six chances to crack its word of the day. If the players fail to guess the word within these turns, they don't get a score.
Also Read

Wordle #264: Hints, Clue, and Answer for 10 March

Wordle #264: Hints, Clue, and Answer for 10 March
ADVERTISEMENT
The online word puzzle game that is currently managed by The New York Times is often difficult to solve without hints or clues.

To help the players out, here are a few hints and clues to crack Wordle #265 word of the day.

Wordle #265 for 11 March: Clues

The Wordle word of the day for 11 March is both a noun and a verb. It comprises only one vowel, so it may be a little difficult to guess in the first few tries.
Also Read

Wordle #263: Hints and Answer for 9 March

Wordle #263: Hints and Answer for 9 March

However, if the players use these clues properly, the chances are that they will guess the word easily.

Wordle #265: Hints

The hints that can help the players navigate their way through finding the answer for Wordle #265 are as follows:

  • The word for 11 March has only one vowel.

  • The word starts with the letter W.

  • The word ends with the letter H.

  • The word is a verb as well as a noun.

  • Some of you wear this object every day (bonus hint).

Wordle #265 for 11 March: Spoiler Alert

SPOILER ALERT! The players who wish to find Wordle #265 on their own are advised not to read further.

Also Read

Wordle 262 Answer for 08 March: Check Hints, Clues and Word of the Day

Wordle 262 Answer for 08 March: Check Hints, Clues and Word of the Day
ADVERTISEMENT
The Wordle #265 word of the day answer is 'WATCH'. It is a verb and a noun. As a verb, it means "to look at somebody or something for a time."

As a noun, it defines "a type of small clock that is usually worn around the wrist."

Also Read

Wordle 261 Answer for 7 March 2022: Check Hints and Clues

Wordle 261 Answer for 7 March 2022: Check Hints and Clues

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×