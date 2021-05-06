COVID Relief: Need Oxygen Supply? A WhatsApp Chatbot Can Help

Any person seeking resources, such as oxygen cylinder, a hospital bed, or any medical supply, needs to send a 'Hi' on the WhatsApp number +91 8047107750, and the bot will help in mobilising resources and help people get what they need.

Narrating his experience, Ritesh Kalvellu, 25, an IT professional said that the bot helped him get a plasma donor for his grandfather in Mumbai.

"My grandfather was in dire need of plasma therapy, even after reaching out for help on social media platforms, I could not arrange a matching donor," he said.

Kalvellu reached to his friends who told him about a WhatsApp number which might be of use. "At first, I did not know that I am using a bot , as soon as I dropped a message five options were sent to me:"

I am in need of Oxygen Concentrator Machine. I want to donate to the cause Join as a volunteer Anything else? Know about the backers and KVN Foundation Please type the number of the option you'd like to choose.

Kalvellu told The Quint that he chose option 4 and requested for a plasma donor. "After a few hours I got the plasma donation from a donor," he added.

Gaurav Singh, Founder & CEO, Verloop.io said that a dedicated team is manning the WhatsApp chat all the time to ensure no need remains unresponsive by collecting information like name, mobile no, city and requirement. "The team responds to the respective contact and helps the person in need,” said Singh.