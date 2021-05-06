COVID Relief: Need Oxygen Supply? A WhatsApp Chatbot Can Help

Bangalore based Veerloop.io has released a WhatsApp Chatbot which is helping in the procurement and distribution of oxygen cylinders and medical supplies.
The second wave of coronavirus in India is choking health care systems, with several patients losing their lives in ambulances and parking lots outside hospitals for lack of oxygen supply across the country.
Several tech companies are exploring the use of AI-powered chatbots to support individuals during the pandemic, with an aim to improve experiences of patients and better outcomes.
Bangalore-based conversational AI start-up Veerloop.io is the latest among them to have released a WhatsApp Chatbot that helps provide information on oxygen cylinders and medical supplies.
Fahad, 35, a software engineer based in Bangalore shares how he managed to procure an oxygen cylinder for his father in the hour of need using the WhatsApp Chatbot.
“My father was diagnosed with COVID recently and he started having serious breathing issues. With a nationwide shortage of oxygen, it was getting difficult to find any solution. I quickly shared all the details on a WhatsApp conversation bot. After collecting the details, the bot managed to get me the cylinder within 3 hours," Fahad told The Quint.
Screenshot of Veerlop.io WhatsApp Bot.
Any person seeking resources, such as oxygen cylinder, a hospital bed, or any medical supply, needs to send a 'Hi' on the WhatsApp number +91 8047107750, and the bot will help in mobilising resources and help people get what they need.
Narrating his experience, Ritesh Kalvellu, 25, an IT professional said that the bot helped him get a plasma donor for his grandfather in Mumbai.
"My grandfather was in dire need of plasma therapy, even after reaching out for help on social media platforms, I could not arrange a matching donor," he said.
Kalvellu reached to his friends who told him about a WhatsApp number which might be of use. "At first, I did not know that I am using a bot , as soon as I dropped a message five options were sent to me:"
Kalvellu told The Quint that he chose option 4 and requested for a plasma donor. "After a few hours I got the plasma donation from a donor," he added.
Gaurav Singh, Founder & CEO, Verloop.io said that a dedicated team is manning the WhatsApp chat all the time to ensure no need remains unresponsive by collecting information like name, mobile no, city and requirement. "The team responds to the respective contact and helps the person in need,” said Singh.
There are several other conversational bots and messengers that have now begun processing and responding to SOS calls for oxygen cylinders, vaccinations, medical supplies and ICU beds.
Singh believes that now is the time for the tech industry to work together in a way that ensures that people in need are served in the best manner possible.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 06 May 2021,02:32 PM IST