WhatsApp's New Feature Allows To Flag Calls Missed Due To DND Mode - Details

WhatsApp's New Feature Allows To Flag Calls Missed Due To DND Mode

WhatsApp rolls out new feature 'Do Not Disturb API – Missed calls' - Details here.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Tech News
2 min read
WhatsApp's New Feature Allows To Flag Calls Missed Due To DND Mode
The meta-owned messaging and calling platform 'WhatsApp' is all set to roll out a new feature for Do Not Disturb (DND) mode. This feature is currently tested on beta users and allows users to know if they have missed a call when they were on DND mode.

According to Android Police, Users will see a handy tagline right under the missed call history item indicating that the call was silenced by Do Not Disturb.

This tagline 'Silenced by Do Not Disturb' will be visible to only you. However, you can take a screenshot of your call history and share with the callers to let them know that the calls were missed due to DND feature and not intentionally.

How To Check If the 'Do Not Disturb API – Missed calls' Feature is Available on Your WhatsApp?

Following are some easy steps to check if the new DND missed call feature is available on your WhatsApp version or not.

  • Go to your phone settings.

  • Switch to DND mode.

  • Ask your friend to call you on WhatsApp for few seconds and then disconnect.

  • If you see a label 'Silenced by Do Not Disturb' on missed calls in the call log, it means the feature is now available on your WhatsApp.

Steps to check if Do Not Disturb missed call feature is available on your WhatsApp or not.

(Photo: wabetainfo.com)

According to Wabetainfo, the Do Not Disturb API – Missed calls feature is currently marked compatible for WhatsApp beta Android 2.22.24.17 update but some lucky beta testers may also receive this feature after installing the 2.22.24.15 beta build.

