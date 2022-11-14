WhatsApp's New Feature Allows To Flag Missed Calls Due DND Service - Details

The meta-owned messaging and calling platform 'WhatsApp' is all set to roll out a new feature for Do Not Disturb (DND) mode. This feature is currently tested on beta users and allows users to know if they have missed a call when they were on DND mode.

According to Android Police, Users will see a handy tagline right under the missed call history item indicating that the call was silenced by Do Not Disturb.

This tagline 'Silenced by Do Not Disturb' will be visible to only you. However, you can take a screenshot of your call history and share with the callers to let them know that the calls were missed due to DND feature and not intentionally.