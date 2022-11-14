WhatsApp's New Feature Allows To Flag Missed Calls Due DND Service - Details

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to flag missed calls due to DND service.
(Photo: iStock)
The meta-owned messaging and calling platform 'WhatsApp' is all set to roll out a new feature for Do Not Disturb (DND) mode. This feature is currently tested on beta users and allows users to know if they have missed a call when they were on DND mode.
According to Android Police, Users will see a handy tagline right under the missed call history item indicating that the call was silenced by Do Not Disturb.
This tagline 'Silenced by Do Not Disturb' will be visible to only you. However, you can take a screenshot of your call history and share with the callers to let them know that the calls were missed due to DND feature and not intentionally.
Following are some easy steps to check if the new DND missed call feature is available on your WhatsApp version or not.
Go to your phone settings.
Switch to DND mode.
Ask your friend to call you on WhatsApp for few seconds and then disconnect.
If you see a label 'Silenced by Do Not Disturb' on missed calls in the call log, it means the feature is now available on your WhatsApp.
Steps to check if Do Not Disturb missed call feature is available on your WhatsApp is not.
According to Wabetainfo, the Do Not Disturb API – Missed calls feature is currently marked compatible for WhatsApp beta Android 2.22.24.17 update but some lucky beta testers may also receive this feature after installing the 2.22.24.15 beta build.
