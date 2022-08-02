WhatsApp Without Phone, How To Use It on Your PC/Laptop: Step-by-Step Guide

Follow the below-given steps to use WhatsApp on your PC or Laptop without a phone.
The Meta-owned WhatsApp is one of the most famous and widely used applications used by millions of users globally on their smartphones. The owners of the application keep updating the platform on and off to keep their users hooked and provide them a better user experience. Till now you have been using the application on your phone only but do you know now you can use WhatsApp on your PC or laptop also, that too without using the phone? Yes! you heard me right, users can access WhatsApp on their laptop or PC without the phone.
The WhatsApp without phone feature was introduced by the company a few months ago and has been liked by users a lot. The interesting thing is that users can use WhatsApp on four linked devices simultaneously without being online on the phone. In simple terms, this means that even if you are busy on your phone or have turned off your mobile, you can still use the web version of WhatsApp on your PC.
Though now you are aware that you can use the WhatsApp platform on your PC, tablet, laptop or any other device without even having an active internet connection on your smartphone. But there is one thing that all the users should remember: you have to use your phone for linking WhatsApp on other devices and don't have to log out from that device to use the platform without phone. If you log out, then you have to use your phone again and again to link WhatsApp on your PC/laptop.
Go to WhatsApp Web, web.whatsapp.com. You can also install the WhatsApp desktop version.
You will see a QR code on the screen along with the instructions about how to use WhatsApp on your computer.
Scan the code through your phone by following the steps: WhatsApp settings>Linked Devices> Link a Device.
Once you click on the option 'Link a Device,' a scanner will open, point your phone's scanner towards the WhatsApp QR Code on your PC.
WhatsApp is now linked to your PC and you can use it without your phone anytime, except you do not log out. In such a case, you have to follow the above steps again to link WhatsApp on your PC through your phone.
