WhatsApp Extends Time Limit To Delete Messages: Latest Details on the New Update

Know everything about the new time limit to delete messages for everyone on WhatsApp.
(Photo: iStock)
The extremely popular online messaging platform, WhatsApp is working on several features that will help to enhance user experience. As per the latest reports, the Meta-owned messaging app is planning to update the time limit to delete messages for everyone. It is to be noted that the update will be officially released for some beta users, as per the report from WABetaInfo. WABetaInfo is the website that tracks the latest updates on WhatsApp. It helps the users to know about the latest changes.
The users of WhatsApp should stay informed about the latest updates on the messaging platform. Since the Meta-owned messaging app is trying to work on several features, it becomes difficult to understand the updates. WABetaInfo helps to understand the brand new updates and features that are rolled out by WhatsApp for the users.
Now, there is a new update that has increased the time limit to delete messages on WhatsApp. As per the latest update, the new limit to delete messages is 2 days and 12 hours.
While this feature has been rolled out for only a few beta users, for now, it is going to be rolled out for some more beta users in the coming weeks.
These are the latest updates on the delete messages for everyone feature on WhatsApp.
However, users should know that WhatsApp has not announced any official date to roll out this feature yet. More details will be available on this in the coming weeks so the users should stay alert.
WhatsApp has launched a lot of features and updates recently that have contributed to its popularity among its users.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)