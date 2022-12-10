WhatsApp to Introduce New 'View-Once' Feature for Text Messages

WhatsApp is used by every other person and it keeps working on updates that are needed to keep users' data safe and secure. WhatsApp is again working on a new update and the feature is expected to arrive soon. As per reports, with the new feature, you can send pictures, videos, and texts to recipients, who can only view them once.

End-to-end encryption on WhatsApp is a great way to protect our privacy and keep strangers from reading our stuff. The beta build of WhatsApp now includes a 'view-once' option for pictures and videos, which may be sent via view-once WhatsApp texts.

WhatsApp offers other features like status updates, disappearing messages in chats, and view-once images or video. If you rely on the disappearing messages feature, you'll have to wait a whole 24 hours for the message to auto-delete.