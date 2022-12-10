WhatsApp to Introduce New 'View-Once' Feature for Text Messages

WhatsApp is working on new privacy 'View Once' feature - details here.
(Photo: iStock)
WhatsApp is used by every other person and it keeps working on updates that are needed to keep users' data safe and secure. WhatsApp is again working on a new update and the feature is expected to arrive soon. As per reports, with the new feature, you can send pictures, videos, and texts to recipients, who can only view them once.
End-to-end encryption on WhatsApp is a great way to protect our privacy and keep strangers from reading our stuff. The beta build of WhatsApp now includes a 'view-once' option for pictures and videos, which may be sent via view-once WhatsApp texts.
WhatsApp offers other features like status updates, disappearing messages in chats, and view-once images or video. If you rely on the disappearing messages feature, you'll have to wait a whole 24 hours for the message to auto-delete.
Earlier, the view once option was available only for the media and photos but now while sending a text, you will see the green send button appear with a small lock icon. The recipient of the message will have to ask the sender to resend the message to see it again, once it has expired. Once the view-once feature is available for texts — no screenshots, forwarding, or copying of the content will be allowed.
There's no official date for the release of this feature but it is expected in a future update. Once it is made available, you will be able to send texts, images, and videos which recipients can only view once.
