WhatsApp To Roll Out 21 New Emojis & Picture-in-Picture View Update; Details

The Meta-owned application, WhatsApp is currently planning to roll out several new updates on the platform. The updates and features are introduced to help users have a better experience on the messaging app. The platform is working on including twenty-one new emojis on WhatsApp and picture-in-picture mode for the video calls on iOS beta. Users can also get to use other features like disappearing messages shortcuts, etc. These are the latest details available online about the upcoming features.

As per a report in WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has redesigned eight emojis. Users should keep a close eye on the latest features to know the changes and developments. It is important to note that few users can see the new emojis set to roll out by WhatsApp on the beta version. One should be alert and check the latest updates on the platform.