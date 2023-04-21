WhatsApp Rolls Out Redesigned Keyboard Feature for Better User Experience

WhatsApp rolls out Redesigned keyword feature for better user experience.
(Photo: iStock)
The meta owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature called 'Redesigned Keyboard' to offer a better user-friendly experience with a clearer interface. This feature is currently under development and may be soon available to the beta testers.
By tweaking the app keyboard, WhatsApp will provide a tweaked attachment menu in the application for better user experience. Some changes that will occur in WhatsApp due to this update is that the keyboard type selection bar will be moved from bottom to the top. The bar that allows users to access different emojis is expected to be removed or appears so.
According to the WABetaInfo," The categories bar allows users to easily access different categories of emojis, so we understand that it is helpful for users who frequently use emojis and need to quickly find the one they want. We understand the news regarding the removal of the categories bar might cause some concern as endlessly scrolling may be needed to send a certain emoji. Note that this is a feature in the experimental phase and is still under development, so it may be subject to changes since it is not yet ready to be released to some beta testers, or it may be a temporary move due to the development.
According to reports, this new update of WhatsApp is not compatible with old operating systems and lacks compatibility with Android versions lower than 5.0.
After updating to the redesigned keyboard, some users might face certain issues like the logo may appear larger than usual. However, users need not to worry as it may be a bug and will be resolved by the developers.
Remember that the redesigned keyboard feature is still under development and may be released in the future update of the application.
