An Easy Guide To Read & Check Deleted WhatsApp Messages by the Sender

Follow the steps listed below to read and check WhatsApp messages deleted by the sender.
Have you ever wondered what a deleted message was about? Sometimes it can be really annoying when you just receive a WhatsApp message notification and find out that it has been deleted by the sender.
The instant messaging and calling platform owned by Meta 'WhatsApp' in 2017 introduced a 'Delete Message' feature for users allowing them to delete any message withing two days post sending them. Although, this is a good feature when someone sends a message by mistake. However, seeing a deleted message notifications can be sometimes frustrating and leaves users in awe.
Let us read about some easy WhatsApp tricks that allows users to read the deleted messages and avoid the curiosity.
Unlike other social media platforms like Instagram which allows users to delete a message without letting the recipient know, WhatsApp shows a delete message notification in the inbox which can be really awkward sometimes. Let us follow the below tricks to know what a deleted message said.
1. Backup Your WhatsApp Chats Regularly: To know what a deleted message says, users must back up their chats regularly. You can then delete your WhatsApp temporarily and then re-install it. Your chat will be restored and you can read the deleted message. However, this is a tedious process and people may not like doing it again and again.
2. Click on the Notification History: This feature is mainly available for Android users with Android 11. People can check the deleted message by going to the notification history as follows.
Settings>Apps & Notifications>Notifications>Notification history
Turn on the notification history button and you will be able to check all the messages even the deleted ones.
3. Use Third Party Apps: There are many third party apps available online that allow users to read the deleted WhatsApp messages. However, be very careful and use only reliable online applications. Using third party apps may lead to privacy issues including data loss.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)