WhatsApp Announces Three New Security Features for Users' Security: Details Here

1. Account Protect

This new feature will allow the users to switch to a new device more easily since in the upcoming months after the update, WhatsApp may ask you to approve the switch on your old device providing you with an extra layer of protection.

2. Device Verification

This feature will safeguard the users against on-device malware attacks and it is in built setting in the security package that needs requires no extra effort of the user and then you can keep using WhatsApp like the way you do and the app will automatically keep take care of your account.

3. Automatic Security Codes

This feature of WhatsApp will make the life of users simpler since the app ensures the chats are encrypted and secure. Users will be able to check a secure connection by tapping on the encryption tab that will be under the contact’s information. The process of doing so is called “Key Transparency.” WhatsApp said in a statement" it will allow you to automatically verify that you have a secure connection. What it means for you is that when you click on the encryption tab, you’ll be able to verify right away that your personal conversation is secured."