WhatsApp Rolls Out New Feature 'Bottom Navigation Bar' for Android: Details

The Meta-owned instant messaging and calling platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature for Android. This new update of WhatsApp called 'Bottom Navigation Bar' will be more user-friendly compared to the current one, and will change the interface of the application.

The oncoming WhatsApp's' Bottom navigation bar feature is not currently available to the beta testers and is still in the development phase.

According to WABetaInfo Report, "Users have been requesting a redesign of the WhatsApp interface for some time, as they feel that the current interface is outdated and not as user-friendly as it could be after the recent updates of Android."