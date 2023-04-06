WhatsApp Rolls Out New Feature 'Bottom Navigation Bar' for Android: Details

WhatsApp rolls out a Bottom Navigation Bar feature for android users. Check details here.
The Meta-owned instant messaging and calling platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature for Android. This new update of WhatsApp called 'Bottom Navigation Bar' will be more user-friendly compared to the current one, and will change the interface of the application.
The oncoming WhatsApp's' Bottom navigation bar feature is not currently available to the beta testers and is still in the development phase.
According to WABetaInfo Report, "Users have been requesting a redesign of the WhatsApp interface for some time, as they feel that the current interface is outdated and not as user-friendly as it could be after the recent updates of Android."
Users also asked for a more modern and intuitive way to navigate the app, making it easier and quicker to access important features such as chats, calls, communities, and status, similar to the iOS app. As a result of these user requests, thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.8.4 update, we discovered that WhatsApp is finally working on a tweaked interface for the app that includes a bottom navigation bar, states a report by WABetaInfo.
WhatsApp will soon launch bottom navigation bar feature for Android users.
Incorporating a bottom navigation bar, as seen in the screenshot above, WhatsApp is actually creating a modified user experience for the application. Users will find it much simpler to navigate between the various sections of the app as a result of the bottom navigation bar feature, which makes them readily accessible from the bottom of the screen.
The tweaked bottom navigation bar feature will be available in the future updates of the application and is still under process. It appears WhatsApp has finally taken user feedback seriously and is working to make changes that will improve the overall user experience of the app.
