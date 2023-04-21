Eid Mubarak 2023: 50+ Eid al-Fitr Wishes, Quotes, Images for WhatsApp Status

Eid ul-Fitr or Eid al-Fitr is an auspicious festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world. It marks the beginning of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic calendar, and the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
After Ramadan fasts for 30 days, people celebrate the festival of Eid al-Fitr with great zeal and enthusiasm. The day is observed by praying Salat al-Fitr, preparing mouth watering delicacies, distributing sweets among relatives, paying Sadaqah, and wishing each other by sending messages and greetings.
On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr 2023, we have curated some wishes, quotes, greetings, and messages for you that you can share with your loved ones.
Eid Mubarak 2023: 50+ Eid ul-Fitr Wishes, Quotes, and Messages for WhatsApp Status and DP
May Allah grant you the keys to happiness and success. Happy Eid to you and your loved ones. I hope you have a great festival. Eid Mubarak.
Eid is the day to say thanks to the almighty Allah for all the great things in our lives. Happy Eid ul-Fitr 2023.
I hope you have a very happy Eid with your family. May Allah accept your prayers and pardon all of your transgressions. Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak.
Have faith that Allah is always there for you, guiding you each step of the journey. Eid al-Fitr Mubarak.
We should ask for mercy first before praying for joy and abundance. May Allah grant us his mercy. Eid Mubarak 2023.
May kindness, patience, and love be yours on this holy festival of Eid . Happy Eid everyone. Eid Mubarak.
Eid is a day to celebrate and laugh heartily. Today is a time to say thanks to Allah for all of his divine favours bestowed upon us. Eid Mubarak my friend.
Eid is a time for giving to others and sharing what we have. Have a wonderful Eid.
I'd want to wish you a day full of joy and happiness on this holy festival. From my family to yours, Eid Mubarak.
Eid is a time to contemplate, make amends, and forgive. May Allah bestow you with divine knowledge and plenty of mercy. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones.
Eid Mubarak! Happy holidays, be careful, and ask the Almighty for guidance and happiness.
May Allah bless you with his choicest blessings on this Eid. Many many happy returns of the day.
May almighty Allah accept your fasts and fulfil your desires. Eid Mubarak.
When you are in trouble just remember Allah and when you start losing faith just remember Allah is there for you. I wish that on this Eid may Allah be happy with you and bestow you with all happiness & prosperity, Eid Mubarak.
May Allah lead you in the right direction and assist you whenever you seek His help. Eid al-Fitr Mubarak.
May Allah provide you happiness and the realisation of all your dreams. Happy Eid to you and your family!
Remember that Allah is with you at all times to support and direct you in all of the major decisions you make in life, no matter where you are or what you are doing. Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak.
I hope this Eid brings you all the brightest colours and plenty of happiness. I'd like to wish you and your loved ones a very Eid Mubarak!
May Allah grant you the virtues of goodness, tolerance, and love. Eid Mubarak!
While I may not be present with you right now, you are never far from my thoughts and prayers. I pray that Allah may grant you joy and tranquilly. I wish you a very Eid Mubarak.
The Eid Moon rises, bringing joy and excitement along with it. May you always be surrounded by such great enthusiasm and joy. Eid Mubarak.
Let us all gather together in prayer to thank Allah for this lovely day to pray, show care and love to one another, smile, and celebrate. Happy Eid 2023.
May Allah give you million reasons to stay happy and may you always stay healthy and joyful. Eid Mubarak.
The day of Allah is Eid. Today is a time to spread joy, love, and laughter. I wish you a Happy and wonderful Eid, brimming with happiness and wealth.
I'm sending you happy Eid-ul-Fitr wishes with a huge smile on my face and a heart full of divine joy. May the Lord make us all virtuous and kind. Eid Mubarak.
May Allah lead you on the path to happiness and success. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones.
With deep gratitude and immense respect, I wish you a wonderful Eid. Happy Eid dear Mom.
Let us make this Eid a special one for poor by giving as much charity as we can. Eid Mubarak everyone.
Eid means happiness and everyone has a right to stay happy and joyful. Eid Mubarak.
On this Eid may you be protected by almighty Allah and may his choiciest blessings shower upon you. Eid Mubarak.
Never forget poor and needy people during Eid. Please help them and let them also enjoy the festival. Eid Mubarak.
Eid Mubarak to you my dear papa and mama. I may be far from you but I am close to your heart always. Eid Mubarak.
A very very happy Eid to my loving brothers who mean a world to me.
Wearing new clothes and getting ready is an important aspect of Eid. Let us celebrate this festival with unity. Eid Mubarak everyone.
Eid Mubarak to you may grandmother. I wish you happiness, good health, and longevity.
Sending you lots of prayers and good wishes on this Eid. Have a prosperous festival. Eid Mubarak.
May Allah bless you and your family always. Eid Mubarak.
Eid ul-Fitr is the end of the holy month of Ramadan. May Allah accept our fasts and good deeds. Eid Mubarak.
Eid Mubarak to you my dearest friend. I wish you health, luck, and success.
Eid is a time when everyone should celebrate the festival together. Let us forgive each other and spread happiness. Eid Mubarak.
May this be the best Eid of your life. Eid Mubarak dear husband.
Let us wear new clothes, color our hands with henna, and prepare tasty foods. Let us welcome Eid with open arms. Eid Mubarak.
This Eid I am missing you the most. I wish you were here with me but it is okay I will facetime you. Eid Mubarak Bhai.
Eid Mubarak to the best mom and dad of the world. I wish you good health, happiness, and longevity,
Eid Mubarak dear best friend, I wish I could go back to the time when we used to enjoy like care free birds.
Happy Eid to the best brother and friend in the world. I wonder how can you be do loving and caring.
People believe in superheroes because of their performance in movies. I have a real life superhero and I call him my dad. He doesn't show off but does everything that a dad should to for his family. I love you daddy, Eid Mubarak.
Mothers are the blessing of God. On this Eid, I wish that may I get thousands of Eid's to celebrate with my mummy. Happy Eid Maa.
May Allah's divine blessings fill your life with joy and touch every area of it. Eid ul Fitr Mubarak.
I pray that Allah always leads us and illuminates the road of righteousness for us on this joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Happy Eid!
Eid Mubarak 2023 Images for Wallpaper and DP
