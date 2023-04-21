Eid Mubarak 2023: 50+ Eid al-Fitr Wishes, Quotes, Images for WhatsApp Status

Eid ul-Fitr or Eid al-Fitr is an auspicious festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world. It marks the beginning of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic calendar, and the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

After Ramadan fasts for 30 days, people celebrate the festival of Eid al-Fitr with great zeal and enthusiasm. The day is observed by praying Salat al-Fitr, preparing mouth watering delicacies, distributing sweets among relatives, paying Sadaqah, and wishing each other by sending messages and greetings.

On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr 2023, we have curated some wishes, quotes, greetings, and messages for you that you can share with your loved ones.