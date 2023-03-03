WhatsApp Update: 'Report Status' Feature Rolled Out for Android Beta; Details

The Meta-owned popular messaging platform WhatsApp is working on rolling out a new feature. This feature will help users to report status updates, on the Android beta. WhatsApp is always working on introducing new features and updates to provide a better user experience. This brand-new feature is also being rolled out for users. Beta testers will find a new "report" action within the status options. This will help the users to report statuses that they don't like or find problematic.

The new feature will allow all users to report any status update that they think might violate the Terms of Service. This report will be sent to the company's moderation team. WhatsApp users are extremely excited to know more about the brand-new feature. Currently, it is being rolled out for Android beta users so they can try it.