WhatsApp Update: 'Report Status' Feature Rolled Out for Android Beta; Details

The Meta-owned popular messaging platform WhatsApp is working on rolling out a new feature. This feature will help users to report status updates, on the Android beta. WhatsApp is always working on introducing new features and updates to provide a better user experience. This brand-new feature is also being rolled out for users. Beta testers will find a new "report" action within the status options. This will help the users to report statuses that they don't like or find problematic.
The new feature will allow all users to report any status update that they think might violate the Terms of Service. This report will be sent to the company's moderation team. WhatsApp users are extremely excited to know more about the brand-new feature. Currently, it is being rolled out for Android beta users so they can try it.
WhatsApp users should know about the "report status updates" feature in detail. This is the brand-new feature that the Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is focusing on.
It is important to note that the "report status updates" feature on WhatsApp makes sure that the messages, media, location sharing, calls, and status updates are all secured by end-to-end encryption. Users do not have to worry about anything.
The brand-new feature will help users to be on the platform and feel safe. WhatsApp constantly works on adding features and updates that make the platform safe and secure for all.
It is important to note that the feature is expected to be rolled out for more users in the coming days. One should stay alert and update the app to use the feature.
To know more about the features and updates, users should keep a close eye on the latest announcements made by WhatsApp.
