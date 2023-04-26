Whatsapp Launches Companion Mode: How to Activate It; Check Latest Details Here

WhatsApp is now allowing users to access one account across different phones. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has officially announced this launch on his social media handle. It is important to note that the popular messaging platform launched the companion mode for beta testers in April. This mode helps to access WhatsApp on various Android tablets, browsers, or computers. The messaging platform has increased its function to support multiple smartphones. Regular users should take note of this brand-new feature.

You have to know the correct steps to use WhatsApp on multiple phones and devices. We are aware that the popular messaging platform keeps introducing new features and updates. The update to use one WhatsApp account on different platforms will help people to complete tasks properly. This feature is launched keeping in mind the convenience of regular WhatsApp users.