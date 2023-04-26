Whatsapp Launches Companion Mode: How to Activate It; Check Latest Details Here

Know about the WhatsApp report status feature here and check the details.
WhatsApp is now allowing users to access one account across different phones. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has officially announced this launch on his social media handle. It is important to note that the popular messaging platform launched the companion mode for beta testers in April. This mode helps to access WhatsApp on various Android tablets, browsers, or computers. The messaging platform has increased its function to support multiple smartphones. Regular users should take note of this brand-new feature.
You have to know the correct steps to use WhatsApp on multiple phones and devices. We are aware that the popular messaging platform keeps introducing new features and updates. The update to use one WhatsApp account on different platforms will help people to complete tasks properly. This feature is launched keeping in mind the convenience of regular WhatsApp users.
Here is the step-by-step process you have to follow to activate WhatsApp companion mode and enjoy the update of using the same account on various devices:
Step 1: Install WhatsApp Messenger on your secondary Android device. It is important to remember that the feature to access WhatsApp on multiple devices is available for Android users only, for now.
Step 2: Tap on the option that says "Link a device" available on the registration page.
Step 3: Now. open WhatsApp on your primary device.
Step 4: Go to the Settings and click on "link a device".
Step 5: Point the primary device to the secondary device and capture the QR code.
Step 6: The devices will be linked and you can enjoy the feature.
One should keep an eye on the updates and latest announcements by Meta officials. WhatsApp is constantly working on introducing new features for its users.
