WhatsApp May Soon Release 'Channels' Feature for iPhone Users: Details Here

The Meta-owned instant messaging and calling platform 'WhatsApp' may soon release a new feature called 'Channels.' This one-to-many tool feature will be available on iPhone and will allow users to broadcast message for several users.

The WhatsApp channels feature is currently under development on the android app and may be available to iOS users in the future updates.

The WhatsApp channels feature is typically for broadcasting information. The messages received on channels will not be encrypted however, that will not affect the the end-to-end encryption of the private messages. Also, the 'Status' tab may be renamed to 'Updates' because the 'Channels' feature will be included in this section of the application.