New WhatsApp Integration Any.do Converts the Chat App Into a Team Task Manager

WhatsApp has always been a user friendly app and it keeps making the changes depending upon the demand of the people and the technology. It has been trying to make it more friendly and useful App for the users.

WhatsApp has been working with official support for large group chats and communities so that now if our conversations lead to more important ideas and discussions we can set up reminders. Now a new integration from task manager Any.do will help us convert the ordinary Chat App into an powerful reminders tool.

The announcement was made on Tuesday that WhatsApp will be used for Teams integration by Any.do. The App adds a chatbot into the desktop version of WhatsApp and allows quick task creation, task assignment and reminders for taking forward conversations within shared tasks.