New WhatsApp Integration Any.do Converts the Chat App Into a Team Task Manager
WhatsApp has always been a user friendly app and it keeps making the changes depending upon the demand of the people and the technology. It has been trying to make it more friendly and useful App for the users.
WhatsApp has been working with official support for large group chats and communities so that now if our conversations lead to more important ideas and discussions we can set up reminders. Now a new integration from task manager Any.do will help us convert the ordinary Chat App into an powerful reminders tool.
The announcement was made on Tuesday that WhatsApp will be used for Teams integration by Any.do. The App adds a chatbot into the desktop version of WhatsApp and allows quick task creation, task assignment and reminders for taking forward conversations within shared tasks.
The founder of Any.do, Omer Perchik said that the team has been working on the mobile phone version of WhatsApp so that Any.do can also be used on mobile phones. They are already working with the desktop version of WhatsApp on Windows and Mac and on the web.
The new feature expands on an already existing Any.do integration focused on personal task lists, and notifications that will now allow to adjust and receive alerts within WhatsApp or the Any.do software.
This integration within WhatsApp will be helpful from point of familiarity for people who already use the app for conversations and texting on a daily basis. This integration will also make the app a new digital workplace tool besides being an app for personal chats.
The major agenda is to make the app more productivity-focused by adding official methods to make WhatsApp user friendly for quick collaboration and sharing. Last year WhatsApp introduced a feature to message yourself, for multidevice support that allowed users to quickly share a link or note between their phone and computer.
