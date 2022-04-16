WhatsApp Introduces Its New Feature Communities for Better Group Organisation

Here's everything you need to know about WhatsApp Communities
(Photo: WhatsApp)
Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced a new feature named Communities. It will allow users to to bring together separate groups under one community. A community can be of a school, local bars, restaurants, business, religious congregation, etc.
This newly launched feature will enable users to receive updates sent to the entire community and easily organise smaller discussion groups on what matters to them.
"Communities are inherently private, which is why we will continue to protect messages with end-to-end encryption," reads the official WhatsApp blog.
Apart from this, WhatsApp has also announced some new features to improve the working of WhatsApp groups, whether or not they are part of a Community.
"These features are rolling out in the coming weeks so people can start trying them out even before Communities are ready," WhatsApp added.
Here are the upcoming features:
Reactions: Just like Instagram and Twitter, WhatsApp users will also be able to use emoji reactions on messages.
Admin Delete: WhatsApp group admins will also be empowered to remove errant or problematic messages from everyone’s chats.
File Sharing: WhatsApp users will be able to share files of up to 2 gigabytes (GB).
Larger Voice Calls: WhatsApp will introduce one-tap voice calling for up to 32 people with new design.
