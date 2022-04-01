New EU Law Could Force iMessage, WhatsApp, Other Services to Talk to Each Other

A new European Union law could require messaging services like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger or iMessage to be able to send messages to each other and smaller messaging services like Discord or Signal.

The legislation, which was approved by EU members on Friday, 1 April, and awaits official adoption, is intended to keep large platforms acting as “gatekeepers” in check and open up the field for smaller players.

European lawmakers came to an agreement that the largest messaging services will have to open up and interoperate with smaller messaging platforms, when requested.

"Users of small or big platforms would then be able to exchange messages, send files or make video calls across messaging apps, thus giving them more choice," the EU said in a statement.