WhatsApp Banned 1.4 Million Indian Accounts in February: Check Details Here

WhatsApp publishes the India Monthly Report in compliance with the IT Rules 2021.
WhatsApp has banned 1.4 million accounts in India, in February alone.

Facebook-owned (now Meta) messaging platform WhatsApp, on Friday, 1 April, released its India Monthly Report.

According to WhatsApp, the report provides information about actions taken by the platform in response to grievances received from users in India, and accounts actioned in India for violating the country's laws or WhatsApp's Terms of Service.

WhatsApp publishes the India Monthly Report in compliance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.

"This report captures information for the period from 1 February, 2022 to 28 February, 2022," reads the official report released by WhatsApp.

According to the report, WhatsApp banned a total of 14,26,000 accounts in India during 1 to 28 February 2022.

It further mentions that the accounts are blocked using company's abuse detection approach, which also includes action taken in furtherance to negative feedback received from users via the 'Report' feature.

WhatsApp also states that it received 335 reports during this period, against which a total of 21 accounts have been actioned.
How To File Complaint with WhatsApp Grievance Officer?

WhatsApp users can file a complaint by emailing their concern to grievance_officer_wa@support.whatsapp.com.

"To contact the Grievance Officer, please send an email with your complaint or concern and sign with an electronic signature. If you're contacting us about a specific account, please include your phone number in full international format, including the country code," reads the official website of WhatsApp.

