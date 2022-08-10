WhatsApp Blocks Taking Screenshots of View Once Messages, Adds Privacy Tools

Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to block capturing of a screenshot of 'view once messages' which disappear after the receiver reads them, the company said on Tuesday.

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced new privacy features in Whatsapp giving the option to users to leave a group chat secretly and make the online presence visible to people of their choice.

“New privacy features coming to WhatsApp: exit group chats without notifying everyone, control who can see when you're online, and prevent screenshots on view once messages. We'll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations," Zuckerberg said in a statement.