WhatsApp Chat Restore: How to Recover WhatsApp Deleted Chats On Android & iPhone

There have been times when we wonder how to retrieve lost or deleted messages on WhatsApp. It is not that difficult to recover deleted or missing WhatsApp messages depending on the situation.

The first thing that people often forget to do is enable Chat Backup in the app's settings. This will help prevent the chats from getting deleted automatically. The steps to do so are:

Open Settings (on the bottom bar of the iPhone app; in the three-dot menu at the top-right on Android). Then click on Chats > Chat backup. This will also show you when WhatsApp last created a backup. In case you never created a backup, you won't be able to recover any messages. You can choose the frequency of backup like Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Off

You choose the right backup frequency depending on your needs. You will be able to retrieve the deleted messages accordingly. WhatsApp deletes older backup files as you create new ones and the iPhone app only keeps the latest backup file, while the Android version keeps "up to the last seven days' of backup files.