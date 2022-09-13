Volvo XC40 Facelift to Launch in India on 21 September 2022

It is confirmed that Volvo will be launching its XC40 Facelift in India on 21 September 2022. As per the reports, the XC40 will be introduced with a mild-hybrid technology, cosmetic changes, various paint options and a few changes on the exterior.

The Managing Director of Volvo Car India, Jyoti Malhotra said, "We are committed to growing the Indian market and our plans to assemble our latest offering the XC40 Recharge at our plant in Bengaluru is a reflection of this resoluteness. The future of mobility is electric and as a company, we have already stated that we will be an all-electric car company by 2030."

Let's know more about the launch of the XC40 Facelift in India in detail.