Volvo XC40 Facelift to Launch in India on 21 September 2022

Know the launch date and features of XC40 facelift
(Image: Indiaonlinemart.net)
It is confirmed that Volvo will be launching its XC40 Facelift in India on 21 September 2022. As per the reports, the XC40 will be introduced with a mild-hybrid technology, cosmetic changes, various paint options and a few changes on the exterior.
The Managing Director of Volvo Car India, Jyoti Malhotra said, "We are committed to growing the Indian market and our plans to assemble our latest offering the XC40 Recharge at our plant in Bengaluru is a reflection of this resoluteness. The future of mobility is electric and as a company, we have already stated that we will be an all-electric car company by 2030."
Let's know more about the launch of the XC40 Facelift in India in detail.
The Volvo XC40 Facelift is expected to be introduced with the following changes:
New 197hp, 2.0-litre turbo petrol mild hybrid engine.
Sharper headlamps
Reprofiled front bumpers
New paint options
Other cosmetic exterior changes
1 Petrol Engine
The Petrol engine is 1969 cc.
It is available with Automatic transmission.
The XC40 has a mileage of 211mm.
The XC40 is a 5-seater and 4-cylinder car
It has a length of 4425mm, a width of 2034 mm, and a wheelbase of 2702mm.
As per the reports, the upcoming Volvo XC40 Facelift will compete with the following cars- Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, and BMW X1.
Volvo Car India announced about its plan to locally construct the XC40 Recharge which will be a pure electric compact SUV. The car will be manufactured at its Hosakote manufacturing facility in Bengaluru and will be sold in the domestic market.
Volvo Car India began the local assembly in 2017 and went a step closer to its company's goal to expand the domestically built line-up.
The company has now managed to start building the following cars locally at the Bangalore factory- the company's flagship SUV XC90, mid-size SUV XC60, compact luxury SUV XC40, and luxury sedan S90.
