New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 in India: Launch Date, Features, Price, and Specs

The all new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is set to hit the Indian markets soon. The company has released many teasers on its official website and social media handles according to which the new Alto K10 will be launched in India on 18 August 2022. The third-generation new hatchback is already making headlines with its updated, modified, and stylish features.

According to media reports, the company has started the pre-booking of the new Alto K10. Interested users should visit the official website and pre-book their slot by paying an amount of Rs 11,000. Pre-booking can also be done through the nearest Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership. Let us now have a look at the price, specs, features, and variants of the new hatchback 2022.