New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 in India: Launch Date, Features, Price, and Specs

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India: Launch Date, Features, Price, and Other Details Here.
(Photo Courtesy: carwale.com)
The all new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is set to hit the Indian markets soon. The company has released many teasers on its official website and social media handles according to which the new Alto K10 will be launched in India on 18 August 2022. The third-generation new hatchback is already making headlines with its updated, modified, and stylish features.
According to media reports, the company has started the pre-booking of the new Alto K10. Interested users should visit the official website and pre-book their slot by paying an amount of Rs 11,000. Pre-booking can also be done through the nearest Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership. Let us now have a look at the price, specs, features, and variants of the new hatchback 2022.
Although the company has not revealed any features and specs of the upcoming Alto K10 yet, the official teasers suggest the following features and specs:
External Design: Beehive-patterned design, oval-shaped headlights, huge radiator grille, square-shaped taillights, daytime running lights on front bumper, and elevated bonnet.
Internal Design: A 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, power windows, remote key, semi-digital instrument cluster, and Android Auto & Apple CarPlay.
Sensors: Rear parking sensors.
Airbags: Dual front airbags.
Window Controls: Dashboard-mounted window controls.
OVRMs: Manually or electrically adjustable OVRMs.
Engine: 1.0-litre K10C dual jet petrol engine with a maximum output of 67 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions/min and a maximum torque of 89 Nm at 3,500 revolutions/min.
The exact price of the Alto K10 has not been revealed by the company yet, however the hatchback will be available in 12 variants, inclusing both AMT and MT variants. The Alto K10 will be sold in colours like Granite Grey, Speedy Blue, Earth Gold, Sizzling Red, Silky White, and Solid White.
