Vivo V40e India Launch Date Confirmed: Features, Specifications, and More

Tech giant Vivo is all set to launch its third member in the V40 series. Codenamed Vivo V40e, this upcoming smartphone is believed to have a different design from its predecessor, Vivo V30e. The Vivo V40e will feature a 6.77-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 5,500-milliwatt battery with 80W fast charging support.

Vivo V40e may be available in two colour options, Mint Green and Royal Bronze. The smartphone is likely to have an IP65-rated build for dust and water resistance. The camera unit supports AI Eraser and AI Photo Enhancer features. Let us read more details below.