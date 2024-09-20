Redmi Watch 5 Lite Launching on 25 September 2024: Key Features & Specifications

advertisement
The Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch its new variant, the Watch 5 Lite, in India soon. The announcement was made by the brand on Thursday, 19 September 2024 via a post on X (formerly Twitter). According to the company, the Redmi Watch 5 Lite will launch in the country on 25 September 2024.
The upcoming smartwatch features a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen, Bluetooth calling functionality, and prolonged battery backup. The wearable is claimed to offer up to 18 days of battery life on a single charge. The new variant will arrive with an inbuilt GPS for precise tracking locations. It is claimed to offer 5ATM water resistance. Let us read more details below.
The Redmi Watch 5 Lite will be launched in India on 25 September 2024 at 12 pm IST.
The Redmi Watch 5 Lite will arrive with black and beige strap options with a square-shaped display. It has Bluetooth calling support that lets users make and receive calls directly from their wrist. In addition to these features, the Xiaomi Watch 5 Lite will also run on Xiaomi's HyperOS interface and support voice commands through Alexa Assistant.
Redmi Watch 5 Lite is claimed to provide up to 18 days of battery life on a single charge. The new watch will also be able to track blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) rate and heart rate as well.
Redmi Watch 5 Lite features a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen. The wearable is claimed to offer up to 18 days of battery life on a single charge. The smartwatch will arrive with an inbuilt GPS for precise tracking locations. It is claimed to offer 5ATM water resistance.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)