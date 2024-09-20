Redmi Watch 5 Lite Launching on 25 September 2024: Key Features & Specifications

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite will arrive with black and beige strap options with a square-shaped display. It has Bluetooth calling support that lets users make and receive calls directly from their wrist. In addition to these features, the Xiaomi Watch 5 Lite will also run on Xiaomi's HyperOS interface and support voice commands through Alexa Assistant.

Redmi Watch 5 Lite is claimed to provide up to 18 days of battery life on a single charge. The new watch will also be able to track blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) rate and heart rate as well.

Redmi Watch 5 Lite features a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen. The wearable is claimed to offer up to 18 days of battery life on a single charge. The smartwatch will arrive with an inbuilt GPS for precise tracking locations. It is claimed to offer 5ATM water resistance.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).