Redmi Note 14 Series Launch Confirmed: Expected Features and Specifications

Redmi Note 14 series is finally confirmed to launch in China. The Chinese tech giant has officially announced the launch of the Redmi Note 14 lineup, which is expected to happen between 23 and 29 September 2024.

According to an official post shared by the company, the new smartphone series will succeed the Redmi Note 13 series and is teased to offer better fall and water resistance features. The lineup will comprise three variants, including Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+. All three models are confirmed to get IP68-rated builds for dust and water resistance.

Currently, the Redmi Note 14 series phones are available for pre-reservation in China via the Xiaomi China website as well as through e-shopping websites like JD Mall and TMall. Let us read more details below.