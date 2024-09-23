Tecno Pop 9 5G Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, and More

Tecno Pop 9 will arrive in two variants with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. It features a 48MP camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, which is capable of producing high-quality images. The smartphone supports a 120Hz display refresh rate, which makes it smooth and comfortable to use. It also features a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Other key features of the device include a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, IR blaster, and IP54 certification for dust and water resistance. The POP 9 5G also features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, which provides excellent sound quality. The phone will be available in two colors.

