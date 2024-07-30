Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro Launching on 7 August: Check Confirmed Specifications

advertisement
After weeks of anticipation, tech giant Vivo India has finally confirmed the launch date of Vivo V40 Series. Two handsets, including Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro will be unveiled in the country soon under the Vivo V40 lineup. The new handsets are expected to arrive with several upgraded features like Zeiss-branded cameras, 5,500-milliwatt battery, an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and more.
Both smartphones will make their debut as successors to the already available Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro devices. The launch date of Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro was confirmed by the company through an official post on X (formerly Twitter). 'As per the post, the launch event will take place on 7 August 2024 at 12pm. The poster shared by Vivo shows that the phones will come with Zeiss-branded cameras.'
Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro will be launched in India on Wednesday, 7 August 2024. The launch event will commence at 12 pm IST.
According to the teasers shared by the company, following are some of the confirmed features and specifications of the forthcoming Vivo V40 Series in India.
Slim design and ultra durable build.
Ingress protection which keeps the phone safe in a rain shower or accidental falling into water.
The handsets will arrive with a 5500 mAh battery, which makes them the India's slimmest phones in this category of battery.
The Vivo V40 will be available in Ganges Blue, Lotus Purple, and Titanium Grey shades. The Pro model will be offered in just Ganges Blue and Titanium Grey colorways.
The phones are confirmed to have a 50 MP camera system, including , a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX816 telephoto shooter with up to 2x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The handsets will flaunt a 50 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.
