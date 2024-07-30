Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro Launching on 7 August: Check Confirmed Specifications

After weeks of anticipation, tech giant Vivo India has finally confirmed the launch date of Vivo V40 Series. Two handsets, including Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro will be unveiled in the country soon under the Vivo V40 lineup. The new handsets are expected to arrive with several upgraded features like Zeiss-branded cameras, 5,500-milliwatt battery, an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and more.

Both smartphones will make their debut as successors to the already available Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro devices. The launch date of Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro was confirmed by the company through an official post on X (formerly Twitter). 'As per the post, the launch event will take place on 7 August 2024 at 12pm. The poster shared by Vivo shows that the phones will come with Zeiss-branded cameras.'