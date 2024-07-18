Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro: Expected Launch Date, Features, Specifications, and More

Display: A 6.78-inch FHD+120Hz AMOLED display. With a maximum resolution of 2,800 x 1,260 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz, the Vivo V40's display offers stunning visuals and immersive gaming experiences.

Processor: The Vivo V40 is poised to impress with its cutting-edge performance capabilities. Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and an Adreno 720 GPU, this smartphone promises blazing-fast speed and seamless multitasking.

Battery: The Vivo V40 packs a powerful 5,500mAh battery that supports 44W wired fast charging technology. technology. This ensures that users can stay connected and productive throughout the day without worrying about running out of power.

Camera: Vivo has collaborated with renowned optics brand Zeiss to bring exceptional photography capabilities to the V40. The device boasts a dual rear camera unit equipped with Zeiss optics, featuring a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) support and another 50-megapixel camera paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens. This powerful camera system ensures that users can capture stunning photos and videos in any lighting condition.

Other Features: The device also supports dual-SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity, making it a versatile and well-equipped smartphone.