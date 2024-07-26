Motorola Edge 50 Launch Date in India: Expected Features, Specifications & More

The Motorola Edge 50 is designed to be the slimmest MIL-810H-certified handset in the world. It has a similar design to the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, with a triple rear camera unit. The phone also features a 50-megapixel Son-Lytia 700C primary sensor with a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 13-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens. The front camera will get a 32-megapixel sensor.

Edge 50 is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It supports three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired TurboPower and 15W wireless charging support. It also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and a MIL-810H certification. For security, the handset will carry an in-display fingerprint sensor.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).