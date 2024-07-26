Motorola Edge 50 Launch Date in India: Expected Features, Specifications & More

advertisement
Tech giant Motorola is all set to launch a new smartphone Edge 50 in India soon. The handset will join other smartphones in the Motorola Edge lineup, including Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Edge 50 Ultra, and Edge 50 Fusion. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed some of the key features, specifications, colors, and design of the device.
The base model Motorola Edge 50 is claimed to be one of the slimmest handset and will be powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. The handset features a 6.67-inch 1.5K 3D curved pOLED screen with 1,900 nits peak brightness level. Let us read in detail below about the launch date, key features, design, colors, and availability of the upcoming Motorola Edge 50.
Motorola Edge 50 will be launched in India on 1 August 2024 at 12 pm IST.
The forthcoming Motorola Edge 50 is confirmed to be available in three colourways, including Jungle Green and Pantone Peach fuzz with a vegan leather finish and a Koala Grey shade with a vegan suede finish.
Once launched, the Motorola Edge 50 will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, official website of Motorola India, and leading offline retail stores.
The Motorola Edge 50 is designed to be the slimmest MIL-810H-certified handset in the world. It has a similar design to the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, with a triple rear camera unit. The phone also features a 50-megapixel Son-Lytia 700C primary sensor with a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 13-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens. The front camera will get a 32-megapixel sensor.
Edge 50 is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It supports three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired TurboPower and 15W wireless charging support. It also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and a MIL-810H certification. For security, the handset will carry an in-display fingerprint sensor.
