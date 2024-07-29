Poco M6 Plus Launching on 1 August: Expected Features, Specifications, and More

Poco M6 Plus Launch: The Xiaomi sub-brand Poco is all set to launch its new mid-range smartphone, the M6 Plus 5G, in India on 1 August 2024. The handset will be available for purchase on Flipkart and as per a teaser available on Amazon, the base model of the smartphone may be priced at Rs 14,999. However, there is no official confirmation yet regarding the exact price of Poco M6 Plus 5G in India. Poco M6 Plus 5G may arrive in India as a rebranded version of Redmi 13 5G, which was unveiled in the country earlier this month.

As per teasers released by the company, Poco M6 Plus boasts a sleek and stylish design, featuring a dual-tone finish on the back and flat edges. The phone has a centrally located hole punch cutout on the display to house the selfie shooter. Let us read in detail below about the key features and specifications of the forthcoming Poco M6 Plus 5G.