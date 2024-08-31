Vivo T3 Ultra May be Launched in India Soon: Tipped Features and Specifications

The Chinese tech giant Vivo is anticipated to launch a new smartphone T3 Ultra in India soon. The forthcoming Vivo T3 Ultra will join the already available Vivo T3 5G and Vivo T3 Pro in the Vivo T3 lineup. The Vivo T3 Pro variant was recently launched in India on 27 August.

After being spotted on various certification sites, the new Vivo T3 Ultra has been the subject of numerous leaks and rumours, which have provided us with a glimpse of what to expect from this upcoming smartphone.

Although the company has not revealed any information yet regarding the launch of Vivo T3 Ultra, tipsters have suggested some important details like launch date, design, RAM, storage, and possible prices. Let us read further details about the purported handset below.