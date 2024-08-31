Vivo T3 Ultra May be Launched in India Soon: Tipped Features and Specifications

advertisement
The Chinese tech giant Vivo is anticipated to launch a new smartphone T3 Ultra in India soon. The forthcoming Vivo T3 Ultra will join the already available Vivo T3 5G and Vivo T3 Pro in the Vivo T3 lineup. The Vivo T3 Pro variant was recently launched in India on 27 August.
After being spotted on various certification sites, the new Vivo T3 Ultra has been the subject of numerous leaks and rumours, which have provided us with a glimpse of what to expect from this upcoming smartphone.
Although the company has not revealed any information yet regarding the launch of Vivo T3 Ultra, tipsters have suggested some important details like launch date, design, RAM, storage, and possible prices. Let us read further details about the purported handset below.
According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Vivo T3 Ultra is expected to launch in India at the beginning of September. The report, citing industry sources, does not specify a specific date, but it suggests that the launch can be anticipated within the first couple of weeks of the month. Check this space regularly for the latest updates.
The Vivo T3 Ultra is expected to be available in three RAM and storage configurations: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the 8GB + 128GB variant may be priced at Rs 30,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants could be sold at Rs 32,999 and Rs 34,999, respectively. It must be noted that the exact price will be revealed at the official launch event by the company.
The Vivo T3 Ultra is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC. The phone is expected to feature a 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) support. It may come with an ultra-slim build and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
According to tipster Sanju Choudhary, the Vivo T3 Ultra may have a 6.77-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness level of 4,500nits. The rear camera system may consist of an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, while the front camera is expected to feature a 16-megapixel sensor.
The Vivo T3 Ultra is expected to pack a 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. For security, it may be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is also tipped to feature dual speakers. The tipster further suggests that the handset may have an IP64-rated build.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)