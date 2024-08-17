Vivo T3 Pro in India: Expected Launch Date, Features, Specifications, and Price

Vivo T3 Pro 5G is all set to hit the markets in India soon. The telecom giant has confirmed the upcoming launch of the new smartphone, but has not yet revealed a launch date or timeline. Vivo has also teased the design and some key features of the awaited handset. According to reports, the forthcoming Vivo T3 Pro will succeed the already available Vivo T3 with upgraded specifications.
Once launched, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G will be available for sale on Flipkart. A microsite for the handset is also live on Flipkart, confirming the handset's availability on the e-commerce site. The handset may debut in the Indian markets as rebranded version of the iQOO Z9s Pro that is confirmed to be launched in India on 21 August 2024. Let us read about the expected features and specifications of Vivo T3 Pro below.
Vivo T3 Pro Launch Date in India (Expected)
Vivo T3 Pro will be launched in India soon. The exact launch date is yet to be confirmed. However, it is anticipated that the device will arrive till 26 August 2024.
Vivo T3 Pro: Features and Specifications (Confirmed)
According to the product page available on Flipkart, following are some of the features and specs of Vivo T3 Pro in India.
A 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500nits of peak brightness, and eye protection.
It will be powered by a Snapdragon Turbo Processor.
For optics, the handset will have Sony IMX cameras.
Vivo T3 Pro: Features and Specifications (Expected)
Based on online leaks, following are some of the expected features and specifications of Vivo T3 Pro in India.
Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Processor.
IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.
A 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.
A dual rear camera unit with a 50 MP IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8 MP ultrawide shooter.
Vivo T3 Pro Price in India (Expected)
The handset may be sold in India at an expected price of up to Rs 25,000. However, the exact pricing details will be revealed by the company at the launch event. Check this space regularly for latest updates.
