iPhone 16 Launch Date Confirmed: What to Expect From Apple's Glowtime Event 2024

Apple is all set to launch the new iPhone 16 series on 9 September 2024 at the 'It's Glowtime' event. Four smartphones, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to be unveiled at the event, along with three new Apple Watch models and AirPods. However, Apple hasn't confirmed any details about the upcoming devices yet.

According to several reports, the iPhone 16 series will focus on camera features with a new capture button that will be a physical capacitive button. It will support a force-sensitive half-press feature for actions.

The new capture button of the iPhone 16 series will allow users to shoot images or record videos from the camera app instantly. Let us read in detail below about what to expect from the forthcoming Apple Glowtime Event 2024.