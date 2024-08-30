Motorola Razr 50 Launch Date in India: Expected Features and Specifications

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Motorola Razr 50 Launch Date in India: Expected Features and Specifications

Motorola Razr 50 Flip to launch in India on 9 September 2024, featuring a 3.6-inch cover display.

Tech giant Motorola has finally announced the launch date of its new smartphone in India. The Motorola Razr 50 will arrive in the country on Monday, 9 September 2024. Once launched, the handset will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon. The phone was previously unveiled in China in June 2024, with the same name.

According to a dedicated webpage available on Amazon, the Motorola Razr 50 will flaunt the largest external display in the segment, boasting a 3.6-inch cover display. It is the only flip phone in the segment with Gemini. The upcoming smartphone has a vegan leather finish and is IPX8-rated for water resistance.

Let us read the features, specifications, and other details about Motorola Razr 50 below.

Motorola Razr 50 Launch Date in India

Motorola Razr 50 will be launched in India on 9 September 2024.

Motorola Razr 50: Features and Specifications (Expected)

Motorola Razr 50 is confirmed to have the largest external display in the segment, boasting a 3.6-inch pOLED cover display, and is protected by Gorilla glass victus. It may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and supports up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Razr 50 is expected to feature a dual outer camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. In addition, it may have a 32-megapixel shooter on the inner display for selfies and video chats.

The Motorola Razr 50 may be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4,200mAh battery unit with support for 30W wired and 15W wireless charging.

