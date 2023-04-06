Vivo T2 5G & T2x 5G Launch Date in India Confirmed: Features, Specs, and Price

Vivo T2 5G & T2x 5G Launch Date in India: Check details here.
(Photo: cnbctv18.com)
The most awaited smartphone Vivo T2 Series will be launched in India soon. The company will reveal two variants in the upcoming series including Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G.
According to an official teaser shared by the company, it is clear that the upcoming Vivo T2 and T2x smartphones will be different from their Chinese variants. For example, the Indian versions have a flat design, their camera Islands are different, and they do not protrude unlike the Chinese counterparts.
Lets us read about the Vivo T2 and T2x 5G launch date in India, Features, Specifications, and other important details.
Vivo had confirmed the launch date of Vivo T2 and T2x 5G in the country. Both the smartphones will be launched in India on Tuesday, 11 April 2023 at 12 pm (IST).
The Vivo T2 and T2x 5G will be unveiled via an online event, according to the Flipkart microsite and launch page.
Although, the company has not revealed the exact features and specs of the upcoming Vivo T2 series, here is the list of some expected features and specs as per the leaks and rumors.
AMOLED FHD+ display along with 1300 units of peak brightness and 360Hz Touch Sampling Rate.
The Vivo T2 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset while as the Vivo T2x 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.
Both handsets might arrive with 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.
The handsets may run on Android 13-based FunTouch OS out of the box.
Further details on cameras, battery, design, and processor of Vivo T2 series will be unveiled at the launch event on 11 April. Check this space regularly for the latest details.
According to reports, both the Vivo T2 series smartphones: Vivo T2 and T2x 5G will be available in India under Rs 20,000 price range. However, the official confirmation by the company is awaited.
