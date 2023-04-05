Poco C51 to be Launched on 7 April; Check Key Specifications Here

The Poco C51, a budget friendly phone is all set to be launched in India. If reports are to be believed the Poco C51 will be launched on 7 April 2023. The new smartphone will feature a 6.52-inch display with a punch cut-out selfie camera and will come equipped with an 8MP main camera, a secondary camera, and a 5MP selfie camera.

Poco had launched the Poco C55 smartphone in February and now the Chinese brand is all set to expand the C-series with the launch the Poco C51. Poco has confirmed the launch of the Poco C51 smartphone in India. Moreover, Flipkart confirmed the launch of the smartphone by listing the smartphone on its website though it seems to be an accident since the listing was later removed from the website.

Let's have a look at the key specifications and colour options of the Poco C51.