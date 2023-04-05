Poco C51 to be Launched on 7 April; Check Key Specifications Here

Poco C51 key specs
(Image: everythingxiaomi.com/)
The Poco C51, a budget friendly phone is all set to be launched in India. If reports are to be believed the Poco C51 will be launched on 7 April 2023. The new smartphone will feature a 6.52-inch display with a punch cut-out selfie camera and will come equipped with an 8MP main camera, a secondary camera, and a 5MP selfie camera.
Poco had launched the Poco C55 smartphone in February and now the Chinese brand is all set to expand the C-series with the launch the Poco C51. Poco has confirmed the launch of the Poco C51 smartphone in India. Moreover, Flipkart confirmed the launch of the smartphone by listing the smartphone on its website though it seems to be an accident since the listing was later removed from the website.
Let's have a look at the key specifications and colour options of the Poco C51.
The Poco C51 will come with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixel resolution.
The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM.
The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will come with 4GB of virtual RAM support.
Poco C51 will offer 32GB of internal storage that will be expandable up to 1TB by adding a microSD card.
The smartphone runs on Android 13 Go Edition and the company promises to offer two years of security update
Poco C51 will come with dual SIM support and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The Poco smartphone will feature a dual rear camera setup with 8MP main sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a secondary camera.
Poco C51 will be backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.
