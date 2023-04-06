Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Poco F5 5G Launch Today: Check Price in India, Expected Specs & Features

Poco F5 5G Launch Today: Check Price in India, Expected Specs & Features

Poco F5 5G is all set to be launched today, 6 April. Know the expected price, features, colors, and specs
Shivangani Singh
Tech News
Published:

Poco F5 5G launch details

(Image: 91mobiles.com)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Poco F5 5G launch details</p></div>

POCO F5 5G launch– Poco is coming with their brand new smartphone in India and it is named Poco F5 5G! We expect the smartphone to gain immense popularity in the coming years and people will soon get to witness the advanced features and trendy design of the cutting-edge mobile phone. Moreover, the people should look forward to its exciting price tag and it is definitely gonna be a phone you don't wanna miss on.

The Chinese company is set to launch another 5G smartphone in India soon, POCO F5 5G. The smartphone is expected to be launched on 6 April 2023 in India. The POCO F5 5G will succeed the POCO F4 5G that was launched last year.

The POCO F5 5G was the brand’s most advanced smartphone with new features, robust battery placement and top notch settings. Now let's have a look a the price, specs, design, and features of the Poco F5 5G

Poco F5 5G Price in India

The POCO F5 5G is expected to be priced at Rs. 34,990 in India. Though we need for the official announcement. POCO F5 Expected to be available with 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage with different color variants like Black and Gold colour.

POCO F5 5G Expected Specs & Features

The POCO F5 will run on the Android v13 operating  system with 6.67 inch, Super AMOLED punch hole display, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 395 ppi, HDR10+ 360Hz ,Corning Gorilla Glass, 120 Hz Refresh Rate and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen2 Chipset.

The smartphone will also have the following features:

  • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear Camera with OIS

  • 4K @ 30 fps UHD Video Recording

  • 32 MP Front Camera

  • Octa Core Processor

  • 8 GB RAM

  • 128 GB Inbuilt Memory

  • 5000 mAh Battery

  • 67W Sonic Charging

  • Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.3, WiFi, NFC, and USB-C v2.0

