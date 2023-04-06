Poco F5 5G Launch Today: Check Price in India, Expected Specs & Features

Poco F5 5G launch details
(Image: 91mobiles.com)
POCO F5 5G launch– Poco is coming with their brand new smartphone in India and it is named Poco F5 5G! We expect the smartphone to gain immense popularity in the coming years and people will soon get to witness the advanced features and trendy design of the cutting-edge mobile phone. Moreover, the people should look forward to its exciting price tag and it is definitely gonna be a phone you don't wanna miss on.
The Chinese company is set to launch another 5G smartphone in India soon, POCO F5 5G. The smartphone is expected to be launched on 6 April 2023 in India. The POCO F5 5G will succeed the POCO F4 5G that was launched last year.
The POCO F5 5G was the brand’s most advanced smartphone with new features, robust battery placement and top notch settings. Now let's have a look a the price, specs, design, and features of the Poco F5 5G
The POCO F5 5G is expected to be priced at Rs. 34,990 in India. Though we need for the official announcement. POCO F5 Expected to be available with 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage with different color variants like Black and Gold colour.
The POCO F5 will run on the Android v13 operating system with 6.67 inch, Super AMOLED punch hole display, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 395 ppi, HDR10+ 360Hz ,Corning Gorilla Glass, 120 Hz Refresh Rate and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen2 Chipset.
The smartphone will also have the following features:
50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear Camera with OIS
4K @ 30 fps UHD Video Recording
32 MP Front Camera
Octa Core Processor
8 GB RAM
128 GB Inbuilt Memory
5000 mAh Battery
67W Sonic Charging
Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.3, WiFi, NFC, and USB-C v2.0
