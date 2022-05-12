'They’re Ramping Up Efforts': Elon Musk As Russia Downs Internet in Ukraine

Following the Russian invasion on 24 February, Ukraine's fiber optic and cellular communication infrastructure connections were severed. SpaceX, along with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) delivered about 5,000 starlink terminals to the war-torn country.

"Starlink has resisted Russian cyberwar jamming & hacking attempts so far," Musk said in a tweet, sharing a media report which revealed that Russia has hacked satellites of communications company Viasat.

The billionaire added that Russia is "ramping up their efforts" against Starlink.