‘Nice Knowin Ya’: Musk Tweets About Dying 'Under Mysterious Circumstances'

On Monday, 9 May, Elon Musk wrote on Twitter, "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya."
(Photo Courtesy: StillDragon2)
On Monday, 9 May, Elon Musk wrote on Twitter, "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya."
This declaration was met with a flurry of reactions from concerned fans and even his mother, Maye Musk. The Tesla CEO replied that he would do his "best to stay alive."
The cryptic tweet seems to be connected to a thread he posted on Monday which contained a message mentioning him, purportedly from Dmitry Olegovich Rogozin, who heads Russia's space agency, Roscosmos.
Musk recently inked a deal to buy Twitter for about $44 billion. The deal will likely close sometime this year, subject to conditions including regulatory approval and a nod from shareholders.
The message, allegedly sent by Rogozin to the Russian media, said that Musk is involved in "supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment."
"And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult - no matter how much you'll play the fool," it warns.
Elon Musk on 26 February confirmed that Starlink satellite broadband service has been activated in Ukraine. This came after a Ukrainian minister urged the billionaire on Twitter to aid his country by providing satellite internet services.
Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov had tweeted to Musk that while he was trying to colonise Mars, Russia was trying to occupy Ukraine.
Starlink is SpaceX's satellite internet constellation, which aims to provide low-cost internet to remote locations. The service already has 1,469 Starlink satellites active and 272 moving to operational orbits soon, according to Musk.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)