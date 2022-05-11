Musk Says He Will Reverse Twitter's Ban on Former US President Donald Trump

Tech billionaire Elon Musk
Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday, 10 May, that Twitter would reverse the ban on former US President Donald Trump once his purchase of the social media company was successful.
Musk said that the decision banning Trump for inciting violence following the US Capitol attack in January last year, was "foolish" and a "morally bad decision," reported Associated Press.
Speaking virtually at an auto conference, Musk said,
He added that he preferred temporary suspensions rather than permanent bans, which should be reserved for content "destructive to the world."
(With inputs from AP.)
