Explained | The ISRO-OneWeb Rocket Launch To Bolster Internet Access in India

The rocket will be carrying a payload mass of 5,796 kg or 641 tonnes, according to a statement on the space agency’s website. In other words, it will be lugging weight that’s equivalent to the weight of five fully loaded passenger planes, ET reported.

What’s it called: GSLV stands for Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle. The ‘III’ in GSLV Mk III means that it is a third generation rocket. This type of rocket is usually used by ISRO to launch geostationary communication satellites.