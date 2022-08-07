ISRO's Smallest Rocket SSLV Experiences 'Data Loss' in Maiden Launch

The SSLV was developed to cater the launch of satellites weighing up to 500 kg to Low Earth Orbits on ‘launch-on-demand’ basis.

It is 34m tall, about 10m less than the PSLV with a diameter of two metres as compared to 2.8 metres of PSLV. It also has a lift off mass of 120 ton compared to PSLV's 320 tons, which can carry payloads upto 1,800 kgs.

EOS-02 is an earth observation satellite designed and realised by ISRO. This microsat series satellite offers advanced optical remote sensing operating in infra-red band with high spatial resolution.

AzaadiSAT is a 8U Cubesat weighing around 8 kg. It carries 75 different payloads each weighing around 50 grams and conducting femto-experiments.