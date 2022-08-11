ISRO Successfully Completes Gaganyaan Low Altitude Escape Motor Static Test

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019ISRO Successfully Completes Gaganyaan Low Altitude Escape Motor Static Test

The main objectives of the static tests are to evaluate motor ballistic parameters.
Test-firing of the Low Altitude Escape Motor of Crew Escape System (CES), from Sriharikota.

(Photo: Twitter/@isro)

An important milestone in the planned human spaceflight project Gaganyaan was completed on Wednesday, 11 August, with the successful test-firing of the Low Altitude Escape Motor (LEM) of crew escape system from Sriharikota spaceport, space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

The crew escape system takes away the crew module of Gaganyaan mission in case of any eventuality and rescues the astronauts, the Bengaluru-headquartered Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a statement.

In case of aborting the mission during the initial phase of flight, LEM provides the required thrust to the crew escape system to take away the crew module from the launch vehicle, it said.

The main objectives of the static tests are to evaluate motor ballistic parameters, validate motor subsystem performance and confirm the design margins and to validate the integrity of all interfaces, among others, the space agency said.

