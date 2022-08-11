ISRO Successfully Completes Gaganyaan Low Altitude Escape Motor Static Test

An important milestone in the planned human spaceflight project Gaganyaan was completed on Wednesday, 11 August, with the successful test-firing of the Low Altitude Escape Motor (LEM) of crew escape system from Sriharikota spaceport, space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

The crew escape system takes away the crew module of Gaganyaan mission in case of any eventuality and rescues the astronauts, the Bengaluru-headquartered Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a statement.

In case of aborting the mission during the initial phase of flight, LEM provides the required thrust to the crew escape system to take away the crew module from the launch vehicle, it said.