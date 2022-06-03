Elon Musk Warns of 10% Tesla Job Cuts; Says ‘Super Bad Feeling’ About Economy

Elon Musk, the Chief Executive Officer of Tesla Inc.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, in an email accessed by Reuters on Friday, 3 June, said that he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy, warning of a potential recession, and said that he wants to lay off 10 percent of jobs at the electric carmaker.
The development comes days after Musk warned all employees in an email to resume work from office immediately or resign from the company.
As per the email, Musk said, "Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week," adding, "If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned."
Before Musk's warning of mass lay-offs, which came in an email titled 'Pause all hiring worldwide,' Tesla had about 5,000 job postings on LinkedIn, including from sales in Tokyo, engineers in its new Berlin gigafactory and deep learning scientists in Palo Alto.
According to the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Tesla employed around 1,00,000 people in the company and its subsidiaries at the end of 2021, reported Reuters.
However, Tesla has struggled to restart production at its Shanghai factory after nationwide COVID-19 lockdowns forced costly outages at the plant.
(With inputs from Reuters.)