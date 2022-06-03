Elon Musk Warns of 10% Tesla Job Cuts; Says ‘Super Bad Feeling’ About Economy

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, in an email accessed by Reuters on Friday, 3 June, said that he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy, warning of a potential recession, and said that he wants to lay off 10 percent of jobs at the electric carmaker.

The development comes days after Musk warned all employees in an email to resume work from office immediately or resign from the company.

As per the email, Musk said, "Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week," adding, "If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned."