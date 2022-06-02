Spend 40 Hours a Week in Office or Get Out, Elon Musk Warns Tesla Employees

"The more senior you are, the more visible your presence must be. That is why I lived in the factory so much - so that those on the line could see me working alongside them. If I had not done that, Tesla would long ago have gone bankrupt," Musk said.

Moreover, he added, the "office" must be a main Tesla office, "not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state".

"Tesla has and will create and actually manufacture the most exciting and meaningful products of any company on Earth. This will not happen by phoning it in," Musk added.

(Published in an arrangement with IANS)