'Twitter Deal Temporarily on Hold,' Says Elon Musk

Elon Musk. Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
On Friday, 13 May, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the "Twitter deal is temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users."
Twitter shares fell 11 percent pre-market after Musk's tweet, Bloomberg reported.
This comes after Twitter estimated in a filing on Monday that false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5 percent of its monetisable daily active users during the first quarter of 2022.
Twitter, on 25 April, finally agreed to sell itself to Tesla CEO Elon Musk for $54.20 per share, putting an end to weeks of uncertainty. The deal was slated to close sometime this year, subject to conditions including regulatory approval and a nod from shareholders.
(This is a developing story.)
